Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHI) Position Cut by Hightower 6M Holding LLC

Hightower 6M Holding LLC trimmed its stake in Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHI – Get Rating) by 9.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 28,300 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 2,886 shares during the quarter. Hightower 6M Holding LLC’s holdings in Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund were worth $263,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MHI. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund during the first quarter valued at $110,000. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund during the first quarter valued at $125,000. Goodwin Daniel L acquired a new position in shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund during the first quarter valued at $137,000. Integrated Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund by 11.5% during the second quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,976 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 1,644 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund during the first quarter valued at $185,000.

Shares of MHI opened at $8.45 on Tuesday. Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund, Inc. has a one year low of $8.14 and a one year high of $12.45. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.29 and its 200-day moving average is $9.53.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.048 per share. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 17th.

Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pioneer Investment Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in municipal securities. It seeks to invest in securities across the credit rating and maturity spectrum.

