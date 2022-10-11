Hightower 6M Holding LLC Sells 54,043 Shares of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals (NYSE:VGM)

Hightower 6M Holding LLC trimmed its position in Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals (NYSE:VGM – Get Rating) by 72.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,645 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 54,043 shares during the quarter. Hightower 6M Holding LLC’s holdings in Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals were worth $217,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals by 1,017.4% in the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 392,729 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,135,000 after acquiring an additional 357,581 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals by 15.2% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 41,705 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $439,000 after buying an additional 5,517 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals by 5,673.9% during the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 11,721 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 11,518 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals by 102.1% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 55,694 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $586,000 after buying an additional 28,132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals by 22.1% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 36,401 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $383,000 after buying an additional 6,599 shares during the last quarter. 21.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE VGM opened at $9.44 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.59. Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals has a fifty-two week low of $9.24 and a fifty-two week high of $14.02.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Investors of record on Monday, October 17th will be paid a $0.0459 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 14th. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.83%.

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

