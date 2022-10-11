Hightower 6M Holding LLC Has $274,000 Stock Position in Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Co. (NYSE:TYG)

Hightower 6M Holding LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Co. (NYSE:TYG – Get Rating) by 41.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,254 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,684 shares during the period. Hightower 6M Holding LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Tortoise Energy Infrastructure worth $274,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Tortoise Energy Infrastructure during the fourth quarter valued at $64,000. Parkside Investments LLC acquired a new position in Tortoise Energy Infrastructure in the 1st quarter worth about $167,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new position in Tortoise Energy Infrastructure in the 1st quarter worth about $210,000. Commerce Bank acquired a new position in Tortoise Energy Infrastructure in the 1st quarter worth about $213,000. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Tortoise Energy Infrastructure in the 1st quarter worth about $240,000. 32.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Price Performance

Shares of NYSE TYG opened at $30.27 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.73. Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Co. has a 52 week low of $25.76 and a 52 week high of $36.85.

Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Announces Dividend

Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 24th were paid a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 23rd. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.38%.

Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Corporation is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Tortoise Capital Advisors LLC The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating in the energy infrastructure sector, with an emphasis on those companies that are engaged in transporting, processing, storing, distributing or marketing natural gas, natural gas liquids (primarily propane), coal, crude oil or refined petroleum products, or exploring, developing, managing or producing such commodities.

