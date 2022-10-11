Hightower 6M Holding LLC Makes New $241,000 Investment in United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR)

Hightower 6M Holding LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,024 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $241,000.
Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics by 904.3% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 69,496 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $12,468,000 after acquiring an additional 62,576 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new position in shares of United Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $224,000. UMB Bank n.a. raised its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics by 91.8% during the second quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,306 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $308,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. acquired a new position in shares of United Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $14,998,000. Finally, Farallon Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics by 18.4% during the first quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 379,696 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $68,121,000 after acquiring an additional 58,936 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.57% of the company’s stock.
Insider Transactions at United Therapeutics
In related news, EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.26, for a total value of $1,255,560.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,397 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,616,436.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other United Therapeutics news, Director Louis W. Sullivan sold 710 shares of United Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.56, for a total value of $150,207.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,576,800.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 6,000 shares of United Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.26, for a total value of $1,255,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,397 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,616,436.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 27,612 shares of company stock worth $5,978,067. Corporate insiders own 12.40% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
United Therapeutics Trading Down 0.4 %
NASDAQ:UTHR opened at $205.95 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $9.37 billion, a PE ratio of 15.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 0.57. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $217.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $212.45. United Therapeutics Co. has a 12-month low of $158.38 and a 12-month high of $245.48. The company has a current ratio of 8.10, a quick ratio of 7.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.
United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The biotechnology company reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.10 by ($1.69). United Therapeutics had a net margin of 35.27% and a return on equity of 15.50%. The business had revenue of $466.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $461.06 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.65 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that United Therapeutics Co. will post 14.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About United Therapeutics
United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. Its commercial therapies include Remodulin to treat patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) to diminish symptoms associated with exercise; Tyvaso, an inhaled formulation of prostacyclin analogue treprostinil to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients and pulmonary hypertension associated with interstitial lung disease (PH-ILD); Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil to enhance the exercise capacity in PAH patients; Unituxin, a monoclonal antibody for treating high-risk neuroblastoma; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on United Therapeutics (UTHR)
- Down Market, Good Stocks, Southern Company, PepsiCo, Caterpillar
- Why Interest in These 3 Weed Stocks is High
- Consider Warming Up with Seasonal Campbell Soup Stock
- Is Paramount Global Stock a Hidden Gem in Plain Sight?
- Levi Strauss Is A Good Fit Despite Headwinds
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UTHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for United Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.