Hightower 6M Holding LLC Makes New $241,000 Investment in United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR)

Hightower 6M Holding LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,024 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $241,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics by 904.3% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 69,496 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $12,468,000 after acquiring an additional 62,576 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new position in shares of United Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $224,000. UMB Bank n.a. raised its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics by 91.8% during the second quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,306 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $308,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. acquired a new position in shares of United Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $14,998,000. Finally, Farallon Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics by 18.4% during the first quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 379,696 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $68,121,000 after acquiring an additional 58,936 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.57% of the company’s stock.

Get United Therapeutics alerts:

Insider Transactions at United Therapeutics

In related news, EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.26, for a total value of $1,255,560.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,397 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,616,436.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other United Therapeutics news, Director Louis W. Sullivan sold 710 shares of United Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.56, for a total value of $150,207.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,576,800.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 6,000 shares of United Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.26, for a total value of $1,255,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,397 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,616,436.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 27,612 shares of company stock worth $5,978,067. Corporate insiders own 12.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

United Therapeutics Trading Down 0.4 %

Several equities research analysts recently commented on UTHR shares. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $263.00 price target on shares of United Therapeutics in a report on Monday, September 19th. StockNews.com cut United Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 19th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on United Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $288.00 target price for the company. Finally, Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of United Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $254.88.

NASDAQ:UTHR opened at $205.95 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $9.37 billion, a PE ratio of 15.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 0.57. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $217.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $212.45. United Therapeutics Co. has a 12-month low of $158.38 and a 12-month high of $245.48. The company has a current ratio of 8.10, a quick ratio of 7.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The biotechnology company reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.10 by ($1.69). United Therapeutics had a net margin of 35.27% and a return on equity of 15.50%. The business had revenue of $466.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $461.06 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.65 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that United Therapeutics Co. will post 14.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About United Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. Its commercial therapies include Remodulin to treat patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) to diminish symptoms associated with exercise; Tyvaso, an inhaled formulation of prostacyclin analogue treprostinil to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients and pulmonary hypertension associated with interstitial lung disease (PH-ILD); Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil to enhance the exercise capacity in PAH patients; Unituxin, a monoclonal antibody for treating high-risk neuroblastoma; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UTHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for United Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.