V Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 1,488 Shares of Invesco CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust (NYSEARCA:FXY)

V Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Invesco CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust (NYSEARCA:FXY – Get Rating) by 10.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,967 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,488 shares during the period. V Wealth Advisors LLC owned about 0.73% of Invesco CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust worth $1,101,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Invesco CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust by 63.0% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 823 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the period. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Invesco CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $71,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Invesco CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust by 18.5% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 978 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its position in Invesco CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust by 3.6% during the first quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 12,617 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $971,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jmac Enterprises LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust by 1.0% in the first quarter. Jmac Enterprises LLC now owns 16,744 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,288,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust alerts:

Invesco CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust Stock Performance

Shares of Invesco CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust stock opened at $64.11 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.91. Invesco CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust has a 52 week low of $64.05 and a 52 week high of $83.44.

Invesco CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust Profile

Guggenheim CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust, formerly CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust, is a grantor trust. The Trust issues shares (the Shares) in blocks of 50,000 (a Basket) in exchange for deposits of Japanese Yen and distributes Japanese Yen in connection with the redemption of Baskets. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the price of Japanese Yen plus accrued interest, if any, less the expenses of the Trust’s operations.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FXY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust (NYSEARCA:FXY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.