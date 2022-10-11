Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:AIF) Position Trimmed by Hightower 6M Holding LLC

Hightower 6M Holding LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:AIF – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,953 shares of the company’s stock after selling 962 shares during the period. Hightower 6M Holding LLC’s holdings in Apollo Tactical Income Fund were worth $228,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AIF. Congress Park Capital LLC boosted its stake in Apollo Tactical Income Fund by 90.0% in the 2nd quarter. Congress Park Capital LLC now owns 28,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 13,500 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Apollo Tactical Income Fund by 20.9% in the 2nd quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 143,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,723,000 after purchasing an additional 24,727 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Apollo Tactical Income Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $455,000. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Apollo Tactical Income Fund by 247.4% in the 1st quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 362,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,208,000 after purchasing an additional 258,268 shares during the period. Finally, Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its stake in Apollo Tactical Income Fund by 19.4% in the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 96,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,387,000 after purchasing an additional 15,713 shares during the period.

Insider Buying and Selling at Apollo Tactical Income Fund

In related news, Director Barry J. Cohen bought 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.32 per share, with a total value of $49,280.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 13,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $171,026.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Apollo Tactical Income Fund Stock Down 1.4 %

Apollo Tactical Income Fund Increases Dividend

Apollo Tactical Income Fund stock opened at $11.85 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $12.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.98. Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.77 and a 52 week high of $16.09.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.115 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 20th. This represents a $1.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.65%. This is a positive change from Apollo Tactical Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11.

Apollo Tactical Income Fund Profile

Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc is a closed-ended fixed income fund launched and managed by Apollo Credit Management, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It primarily invests in senior secured loans including floating rate senior loans, high yield corporate bonds, and other credit instruments of varying maturities made to companies whose debt is typically rated below investment grade.

See Also

