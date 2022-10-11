V Wealth Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

V Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 10.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 26,401 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,443 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo makes up approximately 0.8% of V Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. V Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $4,400,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. IRON Financial LLC increased its holdings in PepsiCo by 3.8% during the second quarter. IRON Financial LLC now owns 4,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $783,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the period. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 5.8% during the second quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. now owns 120,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,027,000 after buying an additional 6,638 shares during the period. Index Fund Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 4.4% during the second quarter. Index Fund Advisors Inc. now owns 3,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $529,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. Sante Capital Fund LP acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the second quarter worth $1,750,000. Finally, Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 2.1% during the second quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 83,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,884,000 after purchasing an additional 1,697 shares during the last quarter. 71.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at PepsiCo

In other news, CEO Ramkumar Krishnan sold 3,433 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.83, for a total value of $600,191.39. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 50,577 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,842,376.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Steven C. Williams sold 1,753 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.18, for a total transaction of $300,078.54. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,135,292.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Ramkumar Krishnan sold 3,433 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.83, for a total transaction of $600,191.39. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 50,577 shares in the company, valued at $8,842,376.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo Stock Performance

NASDAQ:PEP opened at $161.82 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $223.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.37, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.57. The company’s 50-day moving average is $171.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $169.72. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1-year low of $153.37 and a 1-year high of $181.07.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 12th. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $20.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.51 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 52.01%. PepsiCo’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.72 EPS. Analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.66 EPS for the current year.

PepsiCo Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were issued a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.84%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.28%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently issued reports on PEP shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $175.00 to $172.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $188.00 to $186.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 30th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $173.00 to $172.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $185.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $179.00 to $181.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $184.58.

PepsiCo Profile

(Get Rating)

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

