V Wealth Advisors LLC Trims Stake in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

V Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its position in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,446 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 279 shares during the quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $1,042,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,859,128 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,863,118,000 after acquiring an additional 106,063 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,576,779 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,525,014,000 after acquiring an additional 1,302,369 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,778,329 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $468,873,000 after acquiring an additional 253,972 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Laboratory Co. of America in the 4th quarter worth about $297,582,000. Finally, Ariel Investments LLC grew its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 714,847 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $188,477,000 after acquiring an additional 26,935 shares in the last quarter. 88.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Laboratory Co. of America stock opened at $205.71 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $231.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $242.81. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a 1 year low of $203.85 and a 1 year high of $317.17. The stock has a market cap of $19.07 billion, a PE ratio of 9.84 and a beta of 1.06.

Laboratory Co. of America ( NYSE:LH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $4.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.67 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $3.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.76 billion. Laboratory Co. of America had a net margin of 12.67% and a return on equity of 22.39%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $6.13 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 20.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 18th were given a dividend of $0.72 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. Laboratory Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.78%.

In other news, CAO Peter J. Wilkinson sold 2,576 shares of Laboratory Co. of America stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.40, for a total value of $665,638.40. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,887 shares in the company, valued at $487,600.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Peter J. Wilkinson sold 2,576 shares of Laboratory Co. of America stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.40, for a total value of $665,638.40. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,887 shares in the company, valued at $487,600.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Glenn A. Eisenberg sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.62, for a total transaction of $5,265,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 27,158 shares in the company, valued at $5,720,017.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 59,676 shares of company stock worth $14,082,612. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $295.00 to $297.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Argus downgraded shares of Laboratory Co. of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 19th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America to $308.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $299.75.

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as a global life sciences company that provides vital information to help doctors, hospitals, pharmaceutical companies, researchers, and patients make clear and confident decisions. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics (Dx) and Labcorp Drug Development (DD).

