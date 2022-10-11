12,973 Shares in Ellington Financial Inc. (NYSE:EFC) Acquired by Hightower 6M Holding LLC

Hightower 6M Holding LLC bought a new position in shares of Ellington Financial Inc. (NYSE:EFC – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 12,973 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $190,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of EFC. Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Ellington Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at $221,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in Ellington Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at $66,000. Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in Ellington Financial by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 31,990 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $469,000 after purchasing an additional 1,630 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Ellington Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at $546,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Ellington Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at $147,000. Institutional investors own 54.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Ellington Financial alerts:

Ellington Financial Stock Down 4.0 %

EFC stock opened at $11.11 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $14.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.23. The company has a current ratio of 25.88, a quick ratio of 25.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.62. Ellington Financial Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.81 and a 1-year high of $18.95.

Ellington Financial Dividend Announcement

Ellington Financial ( NYSE:EFC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $36.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.59 million. Ellington Financial had a positive return on equity of 9.54% and a negative net margin of 4.65%. On average, research analysts expect that Ellington Financial Inc. will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 28th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 16.20%. Ellington Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently -782.61%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on EFC. JMP Securities dropped their price target on Ellington Financial from $17.50 to $16.50 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Ellington Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $14.75 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Ellington Financial to $17.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Ellington Financial from $17.50 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.25.

Ellington Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ellington Financial Inc, through its subsidiary, Ellington Financial Operating Partnership LLC, acquires and manages mortgage-related, consumer-related, corporate-related, and other financial assets in the United States. The company acquires and manages residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) backed by prime jumbo, Alt-A, manufactured housing, and subprime residential mortgage loans; RMBS for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by the U.S.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ellington Financial Inc. (NYSE:EFC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ellington Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ellington Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.