V Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 4,335 Shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PKW)

V Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PKW – Get Rating) by 23.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,149 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,335 shares during the period. V Wealth Advisors LLC owned 0.10% of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF worth $1,097,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF in the second quarter worth $45,000. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF in the first quarter worth $68,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF in the fourth quarter worth $130,000. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF in the second quarter worth $136,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp raised its position in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF by 37.2% in the first quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 2,115 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $191,000 after buying an additional 573 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of PKW stock opened at $77.14 on Tuesday. Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF has a 52-week low of $73.80 and a 52-week high of $98.75. The business’s fifty day moving average is $81.63 and its 200 day moving average is $83.18.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 20th were given a dividend of $0.274 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 19th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%.

PowerShares Buyback Achievers Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Share BuyBack Achievers Index (the Index). The Index is designed to track the performance of companies that meet the requirements to be classified as BuyBack Achievers. To become eligible for inclusion in the Index, a company must be incorporated in the United States, trade on a United States exchange and must have repurchased at least 5% or more of its outstanding shares for the trailing 12 months.

