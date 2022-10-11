MFS High Income Municipal Trust (NYSE:CXE) Shares Sold by Hightower 6M Holding LLC

Hightower 6M Holding LLC lowered its stake in MFS High Income Municipal Trust (NYSE:CXE – Get Rating) by 10.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 39,073 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,320 shares during the quarter. Hightower 6M Holding LLC owned about 0.12% of MFS High Income Municipal Trust worth $147,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Matisse Capital acquired a new position in MFS High Income Municipal Trust in the first quarter valued at about $156,000. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of MFS High Income Municipal Trust by 207.6% during the second quarter. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 114,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,000 after purchasing an additional 77,157 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of MFS High Income Municipal Trust by 3.3% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 189,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $834,000 after purchasing an additional 6,147 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MFS High Income Municipal Trust during the first quarter worth about $510,000. Finally, Robinson Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of MFS High Income Municipal Trust by 20.0% during the first quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 299,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,305,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.31% of the company’s stock.

MFS High Income Municipal Trust Price Performance

Shares of CXE opened at $3.36 on Tuesday. MFS High Income Municipal Trust has a 1 year low of $3.31 and a 1 year high of $5.27. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.89.

MFS High Income Municipal Trust Cuts Dividend

MFS High Income Municipal Trust Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 19th will be given a dividend of $0.015 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 18th. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.36%.

MFS High Income Municipal Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in the fixed income markets. It primarily invests in municipal bonds and local general obligations of various sectors, such as multifamily, hospitals, care retirement, and investor-owned utilities.

