Hightower 6M Holding LLC Sells 52,598 Shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHD)

Hightower 6M Holding LLC decreased its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHD – Get Rating) by 72.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,222 shares of the company’s stock after selling 52,598 shares during the period. Hightower 6M Holding LLC’s holdings in BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund were worth $257,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Walker Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund during the second quarter valued at approximately $485,000. Goodwin Daniel L increased its position in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund by 24.1% during the second quarter. Goodwin Daniel L now owns 74,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $947,000 after acquiring an additional 14,500 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund by 8.4% during the second quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 904 shares in the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund during the second quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund by 4.2% during the second quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 263,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,345,000 after acquiring an additional 10,746 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of MHD opened at $11.37 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $12.53 and a 200 day moving average of $12.91. BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.12 and a twelve month high of $17.25.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 14th will be given a $0.0475 dividend. This represents a $0.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.01%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 13th.

BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds that are exempt from federal income taxes.

