V Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

V Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) by 22.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 13,504 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,462 shares during the period. V Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $1,033,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 36.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 133,525,143 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $14,599,640,000 after purchasing an additional 36,016,818 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 34.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 119,569,366 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $13,073,716,000 after purchasing an additional 30,732,205 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 37.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 65,577,025 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $7,170,192,000 after purchasing an additional 17,896,122 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 22.2% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 24,387,801 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,666,562,000 after purchasing an additional 4,431,251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 35.5% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 17,086,683 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,868,258,000 after acquiring an additional 4,475,368 shares in the last quarter. 65.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Several research firms have commented on AMD. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $140.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $130.00 to $100.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $95.00 to $86.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices to $95.00 in a report on Friday, September 30th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $107.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $104.73.
Shares of AMD opened at $57.81 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $83.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $89.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market capitalization of $93.32 billion, a PE ratio of 24.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 2.04. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 52-week low of $56.30 and a 52-week high of $164.46.
Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $6.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.52 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 14.51% and a return on equity of 15.17%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.58 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.
