Hightower 6M Holding LLC Purchases Shares of 17,458 BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II (NASDAQ:BSTZ)

Hightower 6M Holding LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II (NASDAQ:BSTZ – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 17,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $342,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,228,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,082,000 after purchasing an additional 31,791 shares during the period. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II by 58.5% during the 2nd quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 716,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,036,000 after purchasing an additional 264,501 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 509,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,969,000 after purchasing an additional 37,244 shares during the period. 1607 Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II by 58.8% during the 1st quarter. 1607 Capital Partners LLC now owns 435,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,801,000 after purchasing an additional 161,421 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 339,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,970,000 after purchasing an additional 3,648 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:BSTZ opened at $17.46 on Tuesday. BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II has a 1 year low of $17.34 and a 1 year high of $43.76. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.09.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, October 14th will be given a dividend of $0.192 per share. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.20%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 13th.

BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II, is a limited-term closed-end equity fund. BSTZ commenced operations in June 2019 with the investment objectives of providing total return and income through a combination of current income, current gains and long-term capital appreciation. Under normal market conditions, the Trust will invest at least 80% of its total assets in equity securities issued by U.S.

