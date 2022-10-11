60,450 Shares in BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II (NYSEAMERICAN:BLE) Bought by Hightower 6M Holding LLC

Hightower 6M Holding LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II (NYSEAMERICAN:BLE – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 60,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $668,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Robinson Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II during the 1st quarter worth about $4,295,000. Fiera Capital Corp boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II by 182.1% during the 1st quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 285,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,515,000 after buying an additional 184,174 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 217,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,676,000 after buying an additional 18,726 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 155,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,920,000 after buying an additional 13,343 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II by 104.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 136,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,503,000 after buying an additional 69,469 shares during the last quarter.

Get BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II alerts:

BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II Stock Down 0.4 %

BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II stock opened at $10.04 on Tuesday. BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II has a one year low of $9.93 and a one year high of $15.85.

BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II Cuts Dividend

BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 14th will be issued a $0.042 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 13th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.02%.

(Get Rating)

BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It primarily invests long-term and short-term investments, and money market funds. The fund primarily in investment grade municipal bonds that are exempt from regular federal income tax.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.