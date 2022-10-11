Advocate Group LLC Makes New Investment in Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON)

Advocate Group LLC bought a new position in Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 5,502 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $314,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SON. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its position in shares of Sonoco Products by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 41,138 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,574,000 after acquiring an additional 5,584 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new stake in shares of Sonoco Products during the 1st quarter valued at $145,000. Martingale Asset Management L P acquired a new stake in shares of Sonoco Products during the 1st quarter valued at $233,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Sonoco Products by 400.0% during the 1st quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,750 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lindenwold Advisors lifted its position in shares of Sonoco Products by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Lindenwold Advisors now owns 4,653 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $291,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. 78.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sonoco Products Trading Up 1.5 %

NYSE SON opened at $58.76 on Tuesday. Sonoco Products has a 1-year low of $51.52 and a 1-year high of $67.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The company has a market capitalization of $5.73 billion, a PE ratio of 13.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.74. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.43.

Sonoco Products Dividend Announcement

Sonoco Products ( NYSE:SON Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.91 billion. Sonoco Products had a net margin of 6.47% and a return on equity of 28.33%. Sonoco Products’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.84 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sonoco Products will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 10th were given a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 9th. Sonoco Products’s payout ratio is 45.79%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Sonoco Products news, insider Ernest D. Haynes III sold 1,673 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.00, for a total transaction of $105,399.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $318,969. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Sonoco Products news, insider Ernest D. Haynes III sold 1,673 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.00, for a total transaction of $105,399.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,063 shares in the company, valued at $318,969. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Rodger D. Fuller sold 1,898 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.53, for a total transaction of $118,681.94. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 83,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,241,139.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup cut their price objective on Sonoco Products from $73.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Sonoco Products to $67.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. StockNews.com lowered Sonoco Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Sonoco Products from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, July 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.43.

Sonoco Products Profile

(Get Rating)

Sonoco Products Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells industrial and consumer packaging products in North and South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through two segments: Consumer Packaging and Industrial Paper Packaging. The Consumer Packaging segment round and shaped rigid paper containers; metal and peelable membrane ends and closures; thermoformed plastic trays and containers; printed flexible packaging; and global brand artwork management.

See Also

