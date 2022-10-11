Hightower 6M Holding LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund, Inc. (NYSE:EDD)

Hightower 6M Holding LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund, Inc. (NYSE:EDD – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 87,281 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 3,448 shares during the quarter. Hightower 6M Holding LLC’s holdings in Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund were worth $392,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund during the first quarter valued at $52,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund during the first quarter valued at $131,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund by 17.4% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 32,708 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 4,843 shares in the last quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund in the first quarter valued at $248,000. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund in the first quarter valued at $254,000.

Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund Price Performance

Shares of EDD opened at $4.04 on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.97 and a twelve month high of $6.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.50.

Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund Cuts Dividend

Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund Company Profile

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.93%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th.

(Get Rating)

Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Morgan Stanley Investment Management Inc The fund invests in fixed income markets of emerging market countries across the globe. It typically invests in government bonds denominated in the local currencies of emerging markets.

Featured Articles

