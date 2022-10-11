Hightower 6M Holding LLC Lowers Stock Position in ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund Inc (NYSE:CEM)

Hightower 6M Holding LLC lowered its position in shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund Inc (NYSE:CEM – Get Rating) by 41.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,522 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 7,371 shares during the quarter. Hightower 6M Holding LLC’s holdings in ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund were worth $302,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund in the 4th quarter worth about $977,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund in the 1st quarter worth about $215,000. Matisse Capital raised its position in ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Matisse Capital now owns 58,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,956,000 after buying an additional 1,474 shares during the last quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 29,348 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $990,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund by 36.5% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 15,936 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $537,000 after buying an additional 4,260 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:CEM opened at $30.88 on Tuesday. ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund Inc has a fifty-two week low of $24.65 and a fifty-two week high of $37.99. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.92.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 24th were given a $0.61 dividend. This is a positive change from ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 23rd. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.90%.

In other ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund news, Director Daniel P. Cronin sold 2,476 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.51, for a total transaction of $80,494.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

ClearBridge Energy MLP Fund Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Clearbridge Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the energy sector.

