Hightower 6M Holding LLC Sells 26,789 Shares of Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure, Inc. (NYSE:KMF)

Hightower 6M Holding LLC reduced its stake in Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure, Inc. (NYSE:KMF – Get Rating) by 42.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,967 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 26,789 shares during the period. Hightower 6M Holding LLC’s holdings in Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure were worth $278,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure by 77.9% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,953 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 2,169 shares in the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group acquired a new stake in shares of Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure in the 1st quarter valued at about $142,000. OTA Financial Group L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure in the 2nd quarter valued at about $249,000. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure in the 1st quarter valued at about $320,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 43,396 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 3,245 shares during the period.
Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure Price Performance
KMF opened at $7.25 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.14. Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.77 and a 1 year high of $9.05.
Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure Dividend Announcement
About Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure
Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure, Inc is a close-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by KA Fund Advisors, LLC. It invests in public equity markets of North America. The fund primarily invests in companies in the midstream/energy sector consisting of Midstream MLPs, Midstream Companies, Other MLPs and Other Energy companies.
Featured Articles
