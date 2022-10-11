Modera Wealth Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU)

Modera Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU – Get Rating) by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,648 shares of the company’s stock after selling 313 shares during the quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF were worth $403,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clear Investment Research LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Utilities ETF during the first quarter worth about $27,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Tcwp LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $53,000.

Vanguard Utilities ETF stock opened at $138.86 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $160.17 and its 200-day moving average is $157.83. Vanguard Utilities ETF has a 12 month low of $137.76 and a 12 month high of $169.55.

Vanguard Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded class of shares issued by Vanguard Utilities Index Fund. The Fund tracks the performance of Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Utilities Index, an index made up of stocks of large, medium-size and small United States companies in the utilities sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

