14,285 Shares in Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN) Acquired by Modera Wealth Management LLC

Modera Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 14,285 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock, valued at approximately $368,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Alphastar Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Rivian Automotive during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $352,000. Canal Insurance CO lifted its position in Rivian Automotive by 75.0% during the 2nd quarter. Canal Insurance CO now owns 70,000 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $1,802,000 after acquiring an additional 30,000 shares in the last quarter. Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in Rivian Automotive during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,639,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in Rivian Automotive during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $368,000. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its holdings in Rivian Automotive by 65.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 17,355 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $456,000 after purchasing an additional 6,876 shares during the last quarter. 62.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Rivian Automotive alerts:

Rivian Automotive Stock Performance

NASDAQ:RIVN opened at 31.48 on Tuesday. Rivian Automotive, Inc. has a 12-month low of 19.25 and a 12-month high of 179.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 8.60 and a current ratio of 8.97. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of 35.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of 33.49.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Rivian Automotive ( NASDAQ:RIVN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The electric vehicle automaker reported -1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of -1.67 by -0.22. Rivian Automotive had a negative net margin of 1,361.67% and a negative return on equity of 39.27%. The company had revenue of 364.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of 337.71 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Rivian Automotive, Inc. will post -7.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Rivian Automotive news, CAO Jeff Baker sold 1,753 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of 37.27, for a total transaction of 65,334.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 79,666 shares in the company, valued at approximately 2,969,151.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have issued reports on RIVN. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Rivian Automotive from $75.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Truist Financial began coverage on Rivian Automotive in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Rivian Automotive from $69.00 to $46.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Rivian Automotive to $41.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Rivian Automotive from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of 63.05.

Rivian Automotive Profile

(Get Rating)

Rivian Automotive, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles and accessories. The company offers five-passenger pickup trucks and sports utility vehicles. It provides Rivian Commercial Vehicle platform for electric Delivery Van with collaboration with Amazon.com. The company sells its products directly to customers in the consumer and commercial markets.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Rivian Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rivian Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.