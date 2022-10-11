Park Avenue Securities LLC Has $5.89 Million Stock Holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Get Rating) by 19.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 160,021 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,767 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $5,892,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SPYV. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 299.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 20,600,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $860,057,000 after acquiring an additional 15,448,815 shares during the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 25,897.7% during the 1st quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 4,549,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,956,000 after acquiring an additional 4,532,350 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 201.2% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 3,164,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,098,000 after acquiring an additional 2,113,381 shares during the last quarter. 3EDGE Asset Management LP acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $76,957,000. Finally, Cowa LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 13,339.0% during the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 1,786,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $746,000 after purchasing an additional 1,773,419 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF stock opened at $35.03 on Tuesday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $34.45 and a 12-month high of $42.99. The business’s 50 day moving average is $37.84 and its 200-day moving average is $38.74.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

