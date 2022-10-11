Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP) Shares Acquired by Park Avenue Securities LLC

Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP – Get Rating) by 18.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 252,276 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 39,705 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC owned 0.31% of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF worth $5,598,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,180,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,053,000 after acquiring an additional 214,208 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,538,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,053,000 after buying an additional 150,853 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR grew its position in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 18.2% during the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 2,039,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,848,000 after buying an additional 313,531 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 305.6% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,018,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,162,000 after buying an additional 1,520,688 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 23.8% during the 4th quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 1,101,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,545,000 after purchasing an additional 211,506 shares during the period.

Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF Price Performance

Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF stock opened at $22.13 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $22.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.06. Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF has a 52-week low of $21.90 and a 52-week high of $26.31.

