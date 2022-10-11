Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS) Shares Acquired by Park Avenue Securities LLC

Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS – Get Rating) by 49.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 75,118 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,791 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC owned about 0.22% of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF worth $4,886,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Greenspring Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF in the first quarter worth $75,000. Asset Dedication LLC increased its stake in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 2,437.3% in the second quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 1,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 1,243 shares during the period. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF in the first quarter worth $182,000. Finally, Pure Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF in the first quarter worth $216,000.

Get Avantis U.S. Equity ETF alerts:

Avantis U.S. Equity ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

NYSEARCA:AVUS opened at $63.76 on Tuesday. Avantis U.S. Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $62.29 and a 1-year high of $81.26. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $68.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.86.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Avantis U.S. Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avantis U.S. Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.