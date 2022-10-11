Park Avenue Securities LLC Has $4.87 Million Holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 12.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,881 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,206 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $4,865,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in GLD. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management raised its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 0.6% during the first quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 10,351 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,870,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP raised its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 0.9% during the first quarter. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP now owns 6,260 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,131,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 3.3% during the first quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,904 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $344,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Courage Miller Partners LLC raised its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 3.7% during the first quarter. Courage Miller Partners LLC now owns 1,775 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $321,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spinnaker Trust raised its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 1.7% during the first quarter. Spinnaker Trust now owns 3,794 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $685,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. 40.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSEARCA GLD opened at $155.48 on Tuesday. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12 month low of $151.03 and a 12 month high of $193.30. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $160.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $167.81.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

