Park Avenue Securities LLC Increases Position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,207 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,028 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $4,727,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VUG. Modera Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 28.0% in the 2nd quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 660,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,125,000 after buying an additional 144,498 shares during the last quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 27.3% in the 2nd quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 1,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Advocate Group LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $853,000. Davidson Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Davidson Trust Co. now owns 9,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,152,000 after buying an additional 763 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Black Diamond Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Black Diamond Financial LLC now owns 45,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,135,000 after buying an additional 620 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Growth ETF Trading Down 1.3 %

VUG stock opened at $213.67 on Tuesday. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $211.75 and a 12-month high of $328.52. The business’s 50-day moving average is $240.88 and its 200 day moving average is $244.28.

About Vanguard Growth ETF

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

