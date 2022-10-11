Park Avenue Securities LLC Acquires 8,868 Shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI)

Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI – Get Rating) by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 92,245 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,868 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC owned approximately 0.07% of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF worth $4,653,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Foresight Capital Management Advisors Inc. bought a new position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $57,000. HWG Holdings LP bought a new position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $66,000. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 26.0% during the 1st quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the last quarter.
iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF Price Performance
iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF stock opened at $47.78 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.26. iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF has a fifty-two week low of $46.77 and a fifty-two week high of $66.55.
