Park Avenue Securities LLC Has $4.48 Million Position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 97,380 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,549 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $4,481,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC grew its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 72.3% in the 1st quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 572 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. grew its position in U.S. Bancorp by 45.6% during the first quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 648 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 61.7% in the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 810 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the first quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the first quarter worth about $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.93% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

USB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $56.50 to $46.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $57.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $66.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer set a $68.00 price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.06.

U.S. Bancorp Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:USB opened at $39.83 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $45.44 and a 200 day moving average of $48.13. The company has a market cap of $59.18 billion, a PE ratio of 9.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. U.S. Bancorp has a 12-month low of $39.67 and a 12-month high of $63.57.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $6.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.89 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.05% and a net margin of 28.08%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.28 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.42 EPS for the current year.

U.S. Bancorp Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.82%. This is a boost from U.S. Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 44.14%.

About U.S. Bancorp

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

Featured Articles

