Park Avenue Securities LLC Increases Stock Holdings in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its stake in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,589 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 721 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $4,240,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMT. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC increased its stake in American Tower by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 13,549 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,963,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in American Tower by 31.4% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 4,031 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,180,000 after purchasing an additional 963 shares during the last quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in American Tower in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $364,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its stake in American Tower by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 2,104 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $615,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWA Asset Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Tower by 1,557.7% in the fourth quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 14,787 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,325,000 after acquiring an additional 13,895 shares during the period. 91.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AMT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on American Tower from $300.00 to $264.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on American Tower from $282.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on American Tower from $285.00 to $232.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on American Tower from $252.00 to $257.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, September 16th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on American Tower from $284.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $286.00.

American Tower Trading Down 2.6 %

NYSE:AMT opened at $189.58 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.18, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65. American Tower Co. has a 1 year low of $188.96 and a 1 year high of $294.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $250.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $251.69.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.99. The firm had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.64 billion. American Tower had a net margin of 27.23% and a return on equity of 28.93%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.42 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that American Tower Co. will post 9.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Tower Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 11th will be issued a dividend of $1.47 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 7th. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.10%. This is a boost from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.43. American Tower’s payout ratio is presently 96.71%.

About American Tower

American Tower Corporation, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 219,000 communications sites. For more information about American Tower, please visit the Earnings Materials and Investor Presentations sections of our investor relations website at www.americantower.com.

