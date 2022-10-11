Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) Shares Sold by Park Avenue Securities LLC

Park Avenue Securities LLC decreased its position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 43,335 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 5,062 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $3,943,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Applied Materials by 0.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 40,177,420 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,295,384,000 after buying an additional 192,537 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its position in Applied Materials by 21.5% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 33,850,576 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $4,461,584,000 after purchasing an additional 5,980,777 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its position in Applied Materials by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 24,875,796 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $3,278,728,000 after purchasing an additional 1,607,427 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in Applied Materials by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 7,933,311 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $1,248,387,000 after purchasing an additional 1,003,013 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Applied Materials during the 4th quarter worth about $1,146,885,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.99% of the company’s stock.

AMAT stock opened at $79.19 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market cap of $68.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.52. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 12-month low of $77.36 and a 12-month high of $167.06. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $95.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $103.56.

Applied Materials ( NASDAQ:AMAT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 18th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $6.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.27 billion. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 56.68% and a net margin of 26.42%. The business’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.90 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.68 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 25th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 23rd. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.90%.

AMAT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded Applied Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Applied Materials from $125.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Mizuho decreased their price target on Applied Materials from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $109.00 price target (up from $95.00) on shares of Applied Materials in a research note on Tuesday, August 30th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on Applied Materials to $140.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $139.56.

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

