Park Avenue Securities LLC Has $4.05 Million Position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) by 10.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,654 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 642 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $4,053,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BLK. Norges Bank acquired a new position in BlackRock during the fourth quarter worth $1,230,851,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in BlackRock by 79,395.4% during the first quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 670,941 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $878,000 after buying an additional 670,097 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in BlackRock by 15.4% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,326,618 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,777,933,000 after buying an additional 310,256 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in BlackRock by 9.0% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,582,460 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,737,701,000 after buying an additional 294,408 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in BlackRock by 2.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,511,310 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $9,560,768,000 after buying an additional 275,176 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.88% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at BlackRock

In other BlackRock news, President Robert Kapito sold 37,588 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $632.88, for a total transaction of $23,788,693.44. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 226,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $143,461,238.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other BlackRock news, President Robert Kapito sold 37,588 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $632.88, for a total transaction of $23,788,693.44. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 226,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $143,461,238.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark Mccombe sold 1,360 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $739.79, for a total transaction of $1,006,114.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,106 shares in the company, valued at $15,614,007.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 83,448 shares of company stock valued at $55,259,953 over the last three months. 1.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

BlackRock Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of BLK opened at $545.54 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $656.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $652.79. The company has a market capitalization of $82.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 3.64 and a quick ratio of 3.64. BlackRock, Inc. has a 1-year low of $541.33 and a 1-year high of $973.16.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The asset manager reported $7.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.94 by ($0.58). The company had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.53 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 30.12% and a return on equity of 15.74%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $10.03 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that BlackRock, Inc. will post 32.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BlackRock Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 7th were paid a $4.88 dividend. This is an increase from BlackRock’s previous dividend of $2.29. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 6th. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.46%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently issued reports on BLK shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of BlackRock from $830.00 to $710.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of BlackRock from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on shares of BlackRock from $719.00 to $675.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of BlackRock from $902.00 to $729.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of BlackRock from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $803.00.

About BlackRock

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

