ESAB (NYSE:ESAB) Price Target Cut to $42.00

ESAB (NYSE:ESAB – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Stifel Nicolaus from $48.00 to $42.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 28.09% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on ESAB in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on ESAB in a research report on Monday, September 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $53.00 price objective on the stock.

ESAB Stock Performance

ESAB opened at $32.79 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $40.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.62. ESAB has a 1 year low of $32.36 and a 1 year high of $58.08.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

ESAB ( NYSE:ESAB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $661.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $629.40 million. Analysts expect that ESAB will post 4.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ESAB. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new position in ESAB in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in ESAB during the second quarter valued at $43,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in ESAB during the second quarter valued at $46,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in ESAB during the second quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Associates bought a new position in ESAB during the second quarter valued at $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.46% of the company’s stock.

ESAB Company Profile

ESAB Corporation formulates, develops, manufactures, and supplies consumable products and equipment for use in cutting, joining, and automated welding, as well as gas control equipment. Its comprehensive range of welding consumables includes electrodes, cored and solid wires, and fluxes using a range of specialty and other materials; and cutting consumables, including electrodes, nozzles, shields, and tips.

