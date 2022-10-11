Park Avenue Securities LLC Boosts Holdings in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its stake in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) by 21.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,924 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 2,419 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $4,229,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its position in Synopsys by 178.1% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 89 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Synopsys by 128.2% during the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 89 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Synopsys during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Synopsys during the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Field & Main Bank purchased a new position in Synopsys during the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. 84.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Synopsys Stock Performance

Synopsys stock opened at $292.98 on Tuesday. Synopsys, Inc. has a 1 year low of $255.02 and a 1 year high of $391.17. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $340.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $320.13. The company has a market cap of $44.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.46, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.25.

Synopsys ( NASDAQ:SNPS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The semiconductor company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. Synopsys had a net margin of 20.86% and a return on equity of 18.29%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.27 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Synopsys, Inc. will post 6.42 EPS for the current year.

Synopsys announced that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, September 1st that permits the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the semiconductor company to purchase up to 2.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at Synopsys

In other Synopsys news, Director Chrysostomos L. Nikias sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $367.77, for a total value of $147,108.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 23,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,603,979.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Synopsys news, Director Chrysostomos L. Nikias sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $367.77, for a total transaction of $147,108.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 23,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,603,979.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 3,464 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $365.49, for a total transaction of $1,266,057.36. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,268,480.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 41,138 shares of company stock valued at $14,988,069. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have issued reports on SNPS shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $440.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $420.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $445.00 target price for the company. Bank of America upgraded shares of Synopsys from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $325.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Synopsys from $445.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $406.46.

Synopsys Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. The company offers Fusion Design Platform that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification Continuum Platform that provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

Featured Stories

