Crane (NYSE:CR) Price Target Lowered to $121.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Crane (NYSE:CR – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by stock analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $123.00 to $121.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 28.41% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Crane from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 28th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Crane from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th.

Crane Trading Up 0.8 %

CR opened at $94.23 on Tuesday. Crane has a twelve month low of $82.14 and a twelve month high of $114.87. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $96.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $95.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.51.

Insider Activity

Crane ( NYSE:CR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $864.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $821.76 million. Crane had a net margin of 17.56% and a return on equity of 22.10%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.83 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Crane will post 7.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Richard A. Maue sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.78, for a total transaction of $1,017,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 77,420 shares in the company, valued at $7,879,807.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Richard A. Maue sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.78, for a total value of $1,017,800.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 77,420 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,879,807.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Alejandro Alcala sold 21,863 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.13, for a total transaction of $2,276,594.19. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 22,177 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,309,291.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Crane

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Martin Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Crane by 23.3% during the 3rd quarter. Martin Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,807 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $421,000 after acquiring an additional 908 shares during the period. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Crane during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,374,000. M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Crane during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,460,000. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of Crane by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 101,352 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $8,875,000 after acquiring an additional 2,783 shares during the period. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Crane during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $480,000. 69.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Crane

Crane Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered industrial products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and Australia. The company has four business segments: Aerospace & Electronics, Process Flow Technologies, Payment & Merchandising Technologies, and Engineered Materials.

