Evoqua Water Technologies (NYSE:AQUA) Given New $43.00 Price Target at Stifel Nicolaus

Evoqua Water Technologies (NYSE:AQUA – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $44.00 to $43.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 28.17% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on AQUA. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Evoqua Water Technologies from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Evoqua Water Technologies from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Citigroup decreased their target price on Evoqua Water Technologies from $38.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Evoqua Water Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Evoqua Water Technologies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.83.

Evoqua Water Technologies Stock Down 0.4 %

AQUA opened at $33.55 on Tuesday. Evoqua Water Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $30.44 and a fifty-two week high of $49.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.82. The company has a market capitalization of $4.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $36.69 and a 200-day moving average of $37.33.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Evoqua Water Technologies

Evoqua Water Technologies ( NYSE:AQUA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20. Evoqua Water Technologies had a return on equity of 14.06% and a net margin of 3.48%. The company had revenue of $439.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $432.65 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Evoqua Water Technologies will post 0.72 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AQUA. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies by 3.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,342,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $673,798,000 after buying an additional 450,010 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies by 10.5% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,540,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,248,000 after buying an additional 713,929 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies by 16.3% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,262,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,080,000 after buying an additional 456,952 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA grew its holdings in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies by 160.9% during the second quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 2,430,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,004,000 after buying an additional 1,498,706 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Evoqua Water Technologies by 3.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,424,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,918,000 after purchasing an additional 72,538 shares during the last quarter. 93.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Evoqua Water Technologies Company Profile

Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. provides water and wastewater treatment systems and technologies, and mobile and emergency water supply solutions and contract services for industrial, commercial, and municipal water treatment markets in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Integrated Solutions and Services, and Applied Product Technologies.

