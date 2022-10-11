Park Avenue Securities LLC Buys 38,759 Shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Get Rating) by 93.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 80,199 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,759 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $4,004,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VTEB. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $57,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $74,000. ACG Wealth acquired a new position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 35.6% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $100,000.

Get Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

VTEB opened at $48.51 on Tuesday. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $47.99 and a twelve month high of $55.07. The company has a fifty day moving average of $49.58 and a 200-day moving average of $50.04.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.