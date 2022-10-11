Waters (NYSE:WAT) Downgraded by TheStreet to “C+”

TheStreet lowered shares of Waters (NYSE:WAT – Get Rating) from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report released on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on WAT. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Waters from $340.00 to $348.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Waters from $349.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Waters in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. They issued a neutral rating and a $345.00 price target on the stock. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Waters from $345.00 to $340.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on shares of Waters to $378.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $347.63.

Shares of Waters stock opened at $272.26 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $16.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s 50 day moving average is $304.03 and its 200 day moving average is $316.84. Waters has a twelve month low of $269.37 and a twelve month high of $375.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66.

Waters ( NYSE:WAT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $714.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $706.77 million. Waters had a net margin of 24.21% and a return on equity of 203.31%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.60 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Waters will post 12 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WAT. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Waters by 79.6% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,504,592 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $467,011,000 after acquiring an additional 666,851 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Waters during the fourth quarter valued at $189,516,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Waters by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,069,554 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,261,515,000 after purchasing an additional 331,610 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Waters by 568.6% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 104,300 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $32,374,000 after purchasing an additional 88,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its position in Waters by 24.1% during the first quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 389,307 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $120,837,000 after purchasing an additional 75,680 shares during the last quarter. 88.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

