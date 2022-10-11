Pentair (NYSE:PNR) Downgraded by TheStreet to “C+”

TheStreet cut shares of Pentair (NYSE:PNR – Get Rating) from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Pentair from $54.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Northcoast Research started coverage on shares of Pentair in a research note on Friday, July 15th. They set a neutral rating for the company. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Pentair from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Pentair from $49.00 to $41.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Pentair from $75.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $61.10.

Pentair Stock Performance

Shares of Pentair stock opened at $41.02 on Friday. Pentair has a fifty-two week low of $39.99 and a fifty-two week high of $80.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $45.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.16.

Pentair Announces Dividend

Pentair ( NYSE:PNR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. Pentair had a net margin of 13.99% and a return on equity of 24.60%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Pentair will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 20th. Pentair’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.93%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Philip M. Rolchigo sold 2,531 shares of Pentair stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.90, for a total transaction of $121,234.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,339 shares in the company, valued at $1,022,138.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Pentair by 0.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,837,080 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,021,158,000 after acquiring an additional 85,431 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Pentair by 1.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,173,582 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $822,559,000 after acquiring an additional 155,618 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Pentair by 15.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,168,937 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $465,432,000 after acquiring an additional 1,366,650 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Pentair by 8.2% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,346,517 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $344,045,000 after acquiring an additional 479,701 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Pentair by 31.7% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 3,189,105 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $145,965,000 after acquiring an additional 766,974 shares during the last quarter. 87.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Pentair

Pentair plc provides various water solutions worldwide. It operates through Consumer Solutions; and Industrial & Flow Technologies segments. The Consumer Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells residential and commercial pool equipment and accessories, including pumps, filters, heaters, lights, automatic controls, automatic cleaners, maintenance equipment, and pool accessories for residential and commercial pool maintenance, repair, renovation, service, and construction applications; and water treatment products and systems comprising pressure tanks, control valves, activated carbon products, conventional filtration products, and point-of-entry and point-of-use systems for the use in residential whole home water filtration, drinking water filtration, and water softening solutions, as well as in commercial total water management and filtration in foodservice operations.

