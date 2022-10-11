Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. reduced its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Get Rating) by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 16,467 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,322 shares during the period. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,065,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Key Financial Inc increased its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 193.9% during the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 388 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the period. Heritage Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth about $34,000.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWR opened at $63.16 on Tuesday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $61.78 and a 1 year high of $85.54. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $68.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.03.

About iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

