Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. Has $1.12 Million Stock Position in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOO)

Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. reduced its position in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOO – Get Rating) by 29.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,611 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,727 shares during the period. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF were worth $1,124,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VIOO. Orgel Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 114.1% during the first quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,081,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,169,000 after buying an additional 576,467 shares during the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 131.2% during the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 136,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,855,000 after buying an additional 77,282 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 344.9% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 88,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,456,000 after buying an additional 68,338 shares during the last quarter. Wiser Wealth Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF during the second quarter worth $10,688,000. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF in the first quarter worth $9,803,000.

Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF stock opened at $165.66 on Tuesday. Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF has a twelve month low of $160.01 and a twelve month high of $223.78. The company’s fifty day moving average is $178.80 and its 200 day moving average is $180.90.

