Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. Sells 2,175 Shares of AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR)

Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. trimmed its holdings in AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR – Get Rating) by 16.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 11,154 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,175 shares during the quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc.’s holdings in AptarGroup were worth $1,151,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA increased its stake in shares of AptarGroup by 150.0% in the 2nd quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 1,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its stake in AptarGroup by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 1,237,608 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $127,734,000 after purchasing an additional 78,395 shares in the last quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in AptarGroup by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 54,863 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,662,000 after purchasing an additional 3,071 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AptarGroup by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 5,227 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $539,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hemenway Trust Co LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AptarGroup by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Hemenway Trust Co LLC now owns 210,953 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $21,772,000 after acquiring an additional 7,158 shares during the last quarter. 89.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AptarGroup stock opened at $94.37 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.51, a PEG ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.32. AptarGroup, Inc. has a 1 year low of $93.60 and a 1 year high of $135.81. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $103.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $106.50.

AptarGroup ( NYSE:ATR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.96. The firm had revenue of $844.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $827.18 million. AptarGroup had a net margin of 6.94% and a return on equity of 12.87%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.91 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that AptarGroup, Inc. will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 27th were given a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 26th. AptarGroup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.31%.

In related news, insider Hedi Tlili sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.08, for a total value of $560,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10,396 shares in the company, valued at $1,165,183.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other AptarGroup news, CFO Robert Kuhn sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.63, for a total transaction of $5,531,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 68,604 shares in the company, valued at $7,589,660.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Hedi Tlili sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.08, for a total transaction of $560,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,396 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,165,183.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ATR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of AptarGroup from $150.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. TheStreet downgraded shares of AptarGroup from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of AptarGroup from $145.00 to $125.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of AptarGroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of AptarGroup from $126.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $120.00.

AptarGroup, Inc provides a range of dispensing, sealing, and material science solutions primarily for the beauty, personal care, home care, prescription drug, consumer health care, injectable, and food and beverage markets. The company operates through three segments: Pharma, Beauty + Home, and Food + Beverage.

