Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) Shares Sold by Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc.

Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. reduced its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Get Rating) by 9.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 23,570 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,340 shares during the quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $1,178,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VEU. Cowa LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 10,002.7% in the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 4,948,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,850,000 after acquiring an additional 4,899,543 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 67,118.5% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 3,073,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,026,000 after purchasing an additional 3,069,329 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 464.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,200,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,315,000 after purchasing an additional 2,633,660 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 179.5% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,473,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,076,000 after purchasing an additional 2,230,761 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 5.0% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 35,230,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,032,760,000 after purchasing an additional 1,681,118 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Price Performance

VEU stock opened at $44.68 on Tuesday. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 12 month low of $43.99 and a 12 month high of $63.83. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.49.

About Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.