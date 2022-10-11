Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) Shares Sold by Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc.

Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. reduced its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Get Rating) by 9.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 23,570 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,340 shares during the quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $1,178,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VEU. Cowa LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 10,002.7% in the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 4,948,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,850,000 after acquiring an additional 4,899,543 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 67,118.5% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 3,073,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,026,000 after purchasing an additional 3,069,329 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 464.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,200,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,315,000 after purchasing an additional 2,633,660 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 179.5% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,473,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,076,000 after purchasing an additional 2,230,761 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 5.0% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 35,230,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,032,760,000 after purchasing an additional 1,681,118 shares during the last quarter.
Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Price Performance
VEU stock opened at $44.68 on Tuesday. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 12 month low of $43.99 and a 12 month high of $63.83. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.49.
About Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF
Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (VEU)
- Consider Warming Up with Seasonal Campbell Soup Stock
- Why Interest in These 3 Weed Stocks is High
- Down Market, Good Stocks, Southern Company, PepsiCo, Caterpillar
- Is Paramount Global Stock a Hidden Gem in Plain Sight?
- Levi Strauss Is A Good Fit Despite Headwinds
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.