Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. Has $1.42 Million Stake in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. decreased its position in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,817 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,742 shares during the quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Novartis were worth $1,422,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Novartis by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. now owns 188,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,952,000 after acquiring an additional 2,295 shares in the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP lifted its holdings in Novartis by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 8,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $693,000 after buying an additional 803 shares during the period. Curated Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Novartis during the 2nd quarter worth about $526,000. Ieq Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Novartis by 48.9% during the 2nd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 3,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after buying an additional 1,123 shares during the period. Finally, Liontrust Investment Partners LLP acquired a new position in Novartis during the 2nd quarter worth about $10,261,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.14% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Novartis from CHF 97 to CHF 88 in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Kepler Capital Markets raised Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a CHF 90 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Credit Suisse Group lowered Novartis from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Oddo Bhf lowered Novartis from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a CHF 88 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Novartis from CHF 75 to CHF 70 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Novartis has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.64.

Shares of NVS stock opened at $75.55 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $85.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.13. Novartis AG has a 1 year low of $74.09 and a 1 year high of $94.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $167.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.39, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.52.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $12.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.78 billion. Novartis had a net margin of 44.31% and a return on equity of 21.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.64 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Novartis AG will post 6.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Novartis Company Profile

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Innovative Medicines and Sandoz. The Innovative Medicines segment offers prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology, dermatology, respiratory, cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism medicine products.

