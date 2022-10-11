Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) Shares Sold by Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc.

Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. decreased its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Rating) by 8.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,702 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,885 shares during the quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $2,195,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mission Wealth Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 13.9% during the second quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 10,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,214,000 after acquiring an additional 1,333 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the second quarter valued at approximately $289,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 79.5% during the second quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 114,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,103,000 after acquiring an additional 50,584 shares during the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the second quarter valued at approximately $257,000. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the second quarter valued at approximately $181,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.62% of the company’s stock.

Novo Nordisk A/S Trading Down 0.2 %

NVO opened at $103.85 on Tuesday. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 52 week low of $91.51 and a 52 week high of $122.16. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $104.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $108.86. The firm has a market cap of $235.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Novo Nordisk A/S Cuts Dividend

Novo Nordisk A/S ( NYSE:NVO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $5.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.86 billion. Novo Nordisk A/S had a net margin of 32.14% and a return on equity of 72.10%. On average, equities analysts expect that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th were given a dividend of $0.5836 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. Novo Nordisk A/S’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.18%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on NVO shares. UBS Group cut Novo Nordisk A/S from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. BNP Paribas raised Novo Nordisk A/S from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $750.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, June 27th. Morgan Stanley raised Novo Nordisk A/S from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 15th. Oddo Bhf raised Novo Nordisk A/S from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas raised Novo Nordisk A/S from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a 750.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, June 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Novo Nordisk A/S presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $682.43.

Novo Nordisk A/S Profile

(Get Rating)

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity care, and Biopharm. The Diabetes and Obesity care segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products, obesity, and other chronic diseases.

