Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. Has $1.43 Million Stake in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. trimmed its position in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,451 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 165 shares during the quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $1,429,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Travelers Companies by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,426 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $626,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Travelers Companies by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,074 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $562,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC increased its position in Travelers Companies by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC now owns 3,707 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $677,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its position in Travelers Companies by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 4,037 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $738,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. Finally, First National Corp MA ADV increased its position in Travelers Companies by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 2,307 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $390,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. 82.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Travelers Companies Stock Performance
NYSE TRV opened at $157.48 on Tuesday. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $145.40 and a 52-week high of $187.98. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $162.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $168.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34. The company has a market capitalization of $37.37 billion, a PE ratio of 10.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.61.
Travelers Companies Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 9th were paid a $0.93 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.36%. Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is 25.82%.
Insider Transactions at Travelers Companies
In other news, EVP Mojgan M. Lefebvre sold 2,945 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.33, for a total value of $495,731.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,020 shares in the company, valued at $171,696.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.07% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Travelers Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Wolfe Research reaffirmed a “peer perform” rating on shares of Travelers Companies in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Raymond James raised shares of Travelers Companies from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $185.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $172.00 to $156.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $184.00 to $169.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Travelers Companies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $174.60.
Travelers Companies Profile
The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.
