Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. Sells 165 Shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. cut its stake in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,451 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 165 shares during the quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $1,429,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Travelers Companies by 0.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,450,134 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,188,663,000 after acquiring an additional 160,389 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 14.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,603,296 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $658,429,000 after purchasing an additional 460,615 shares during the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 0.5% in the first quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 3,108,769 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $568,065,000 after purchasing an additional 15,694 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Travelers Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $224,986,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Travelers Companies by 2.3% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,411,106 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $257,853,000 after buying an additional 31,165 shares during the last quarter. 82.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Travelers Companies news, EVP Mojgan M. Lefebvre sold 2,945 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.33, for a total transaction of $495,731.85. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $171,696.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on TRV. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $172.00 to $156.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $183.00 to $165.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $190.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $181.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $184.00 to $177.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $174.60.

Shares of TRV opened at $157.48 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $145.40 and a fifty-two week high of $187.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $162.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $168.44. The firm has a market cap of $37.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.93, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.61.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The insurance provider reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.57. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 9.97% and a return on equity of 13.64%. The company had revenue of $9.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.45 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 13.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 9th were given a dividend of $0.93 per share. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 8th. Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is currently 25.82%.

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

