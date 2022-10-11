Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. Increases Position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. increased its stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 7,183 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $1,532,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in Union Pacific by 31.9% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 5,090 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,282,000 after acquiring an additional 1,231 shares in the last quarter. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 52.6% during the 4th quarter. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC now owns 1,607 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares during the last quarter. NCM Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the 4th quarter worth about $310,000. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 197.1% during the 4th quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 6,414 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,616,000 after purchasing an additional 4,255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 618,889 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $155,917,000 after purchasing an additional 30,515 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.89% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $260.00 to $232.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Union Pacific to $252.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Union Pacific to $261.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $240.00 to $208.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $255.00 to $235.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $241.48.

Union Pacific Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:UNP opened at $194.05 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $221.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $225.00. The firm has a market cap of $121.18 billion, a PE ratio of 18.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.15. Union Pacific Co. has a 12-month low of $193.61 and a 12-month high of $278.94.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The railroad operator reported $2.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.82 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $6.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.11 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 29.23% and a return on equity of 52.00%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.72 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Union Pacific Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st were issued a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 30th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.46%.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

