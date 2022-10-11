Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. Trims Stake in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,346 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 457 shares during the quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Accenture were worth $1,762,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in Accenture by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC now owns 10,429 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $4,323,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. BNC Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Accenture by 0.4% in the first quarter. BNC Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,924 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,347,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Accenture by 3.7% during the second quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC now owns 993 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Cadence Bank grew its position in shares of Accenture by 0.7% during the first quarter. Cadence Bank now owns 4,999 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,686,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Accenture by 0.8% during the first quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 4,907 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,655,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.73% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ACN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Accenture from $443.00 to $374.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price objective on shares of Accenture from $460.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Accenture from $364.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Accenture from $337.00 to $315.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. Finally, Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Accenture from $325.00 to $295.00 in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $339.26.

Accenture Price Performance

NYSE ACN opened at $257.85 on Tuesday. Accenture plc has a 12 month low of $254.27 and a 12 month high of $417.37. The company has a 50-day moving average of $288.71 and a 200-day moving average of $295.03. The company has a market cap of $163.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.22.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $15.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.41 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 11.17% and a return on equity of 31.68%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.20 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Accenture plc will post 11.35 EPS for the current year.

Accenture Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 13th will be given a dividend of $1.12 per share. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 12th. This is an increase from Accenture’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is 36.23%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $225,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 21,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,420,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Accenture news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $225,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 21,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,420,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 555 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $166,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 25,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,680,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 11,389 shares of company stock valued at $3,132,777. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Accenture Profile

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and liquid application management services, as well as program, project, and service management services; strategy consulting services; critical data elements, data management and governance, data platform and architecture, product-based organization and skills, business adoption, and value realization services; engineering, and research and development digitization; smart connected product design and development; product platform engineering and modernization; product as-a-service enablement; products related to production and operations; autonomous robotics systems; the digital transformation of capital projects; and digital industrial workforce solutions.

