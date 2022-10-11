Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. Has $1.83 Million Position in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,744 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 315 shares during the period. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc.’s holdings in KLA were worth $1,833,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of KLAC. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of KLA in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Win Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of KLA by 61.4% in the 2nd quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 113 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Centerpoint Advisors LLC bought a new position in KLA in the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new position in KLA in the 2nd quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, DeDora Capital Inc. bought a new position in KLA in the 1st quarter valued at about $55,000. 90.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ KLAC opened at $299.34 on Tuesday. KLA Co. has a 52-week low of $282.83 and a 52-week high of $457.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.76, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 2.50. The company has a market capitalization of $42.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a fifty day moving average of $347.43 and a 200-day moving average of $341.05.

KLA ( NASDAQ:KLAC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $5.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.46 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.42 billion. KLA had a net margin of 36.06% and a return on equity of 95.80%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.43 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that KLA Co. will post 24.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KLA declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, June 16th that allows the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the semiconductor company to purchase up to 12.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th were given a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. This is a boost from KLA’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. KLA’s payout ratio is currently 23.74%.

In other KLA news, EVP Oreste Donzella sold 96 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.00, for a total value of $30,720.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 35,442 shares in the company, valued at $11,341,440. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Oreste Donzella sold 96 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.00, for a total transaction of $30,720.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 35,442 shares in the company, valued at $11,341,440. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Ahmad A. Khan sold 7,736 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.26, for a total transaction of $2,786,971.36. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 77,927 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,073,981.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 17,859 shares of company stock worth $6,463,025. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

KLAC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of KLA from $325.00 to $265.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of KLA from $360.00 to $345.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of KLA from $375.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of KLA from $425.00 to $385.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI set a $425.00 price objective on shares of KLA in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, KLA presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $419.68.

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through four segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; PCB, Display and Component Inspection; and Other.

