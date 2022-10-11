Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. Sells 540 Shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. cut its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,295 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 540 shares during the period. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $2,287,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Successful Portfolios LLC boosted its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 3.2% during the first quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC now owns 1,201 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $341,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 lifted its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 now owns 6,875 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,692,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,541 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,363,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 25.7% in the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 220 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 180 Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,306 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. 82.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Parker-Hannifin alerts:

Insider Transactions at Parker-Hannifin

In other news, VP Andrew D. Ross sold 3,224 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.30, for a total value of $955,271.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 9,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,915,592. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

Parker-Hannifin Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:PH opened at $252.87 on Tuesday. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 12-month low of $230.44 and a 12-month high of $340.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $273.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $269.06. The company has a market capitalization of $32.48 billion, a PE ratio of 25.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $5.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.67 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $4.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.07 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 27.81% and a net margin of 8.29%. The business’s revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.38 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 18.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Parker-Hannifin Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 29th were given a $1.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 26th. This represents a $5.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. Parker-Hannifin’s payout ratio is 52.78%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PH shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $297.00 to $282.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. StockNews.com upgraded Parker-Hannifin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 13th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $301.00 to $289.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $385.00 to $335.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $346.00 to $287.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Parker-Hannifin has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $334.55.

Parker-Hannifin Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; control solutions for extreme corrosion resistance, temperatures, pressures, and precise flow; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Parker-Hannifin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parker-Hannifin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.